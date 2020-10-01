Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of ZIX worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 93.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ZIX by 67.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 833,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ZIX by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ZIX in the second quarter worth about $4,118,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ZIX by 25.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,407,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 490,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet raised ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

ZIX stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $333.07 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Zix Co. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.52 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

