Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.31 Million Position in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of NextCure worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NextCure by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in NextCure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in NextCure by 1,564.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextCure alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NXTC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of NextCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of NextCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

NXTC opened at $8.80 on Thursday. NextCure Inc has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 37.68 and a quick ratio of 37.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextCure Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.