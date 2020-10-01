Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Astronics worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 285.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 43.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $237.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.24 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

