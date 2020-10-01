Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the first quarter worth $42,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter worth about $168,000. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPKE opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $295.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.66. Spark Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.54 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 4.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPKE shares. TheStreet raised Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

