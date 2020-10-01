Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of Ames National worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ames National by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ames National by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ames National by 41,295.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 634,305 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ames National by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President John Patrick Nelson purchased 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $25,008.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $43,789. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Ames National stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $154.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

