Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of CAI International worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAI International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CAI International by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CAI International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,471,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CAI International by 37.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $27.53 on Thursday. CAI International Inc has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $483.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.06 and a beta of 2.01.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. Research analysts expect that CAI International Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CAI International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

