Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15,604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 403,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SLQD opened at $52.12 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.