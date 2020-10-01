Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Textainer Group worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 174,801 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 174,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $804.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.13.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

