Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Replimune Group worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 150.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 672,623 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,980,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after buying an additional 214,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 267.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 120,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 107,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $1,603,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

Shares of REPL opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Replimune Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $927.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Analysts predict that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $3,756,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,048,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,330,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,243,418 in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

