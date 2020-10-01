Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,760,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXMD. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 150.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 42,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 16.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 177.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 62,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.10. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.20.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 304.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

