Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,213 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNTY opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

GNTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

