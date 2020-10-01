Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,301 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of BCB Bancorp worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. BCB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other BCB Bancorp news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 204,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,110.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 502,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,463.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $125,180. Insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

BCBP stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

