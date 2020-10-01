Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 164,433 Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Stratasys worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stratasys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 110.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 200.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. Stratasys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SSYS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

