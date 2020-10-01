Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,329 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $1,429,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

VDC stock opened at $163.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.66. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $172.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

