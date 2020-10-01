Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 51,559 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Victory Capital worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 11.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 134.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

