Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,959 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 169,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 351,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.