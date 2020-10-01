Barclays Increases Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $61.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.40.

WH opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

