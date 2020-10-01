Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $38.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 147.78% and a negative net margin of 123.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

