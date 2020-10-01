Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $284.25

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $284.25 and last traded at $284.25, with a volume of 1433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.65.

Several research firms recently commented on BGNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.11.

Get Beigene alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.22.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $1,402,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,306,943.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 17,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $3,422,223.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,069,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,343,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,982 shares of company stock valued at $111,393,447. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beigene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Beigene by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.