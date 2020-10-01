Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 1-Year High at $167.77

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $167.77 and last traded at $167.64, with a volume of 198811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.30.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.77.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2,075.75 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.40.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seth Goldman sold 127,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $18,463,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,449,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,893 shares of company stock valued at $36,518,285. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.