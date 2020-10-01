BidaskClub Upgrades Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) to “Sell”

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DTIL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $322.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 519.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,263,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after acquiring an additional 320,655 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 960,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

