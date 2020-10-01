BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.37

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 2667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFS. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $926.14 million, a P/E ratio of -90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,378.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,466 shares of company stock worth $6,001,709. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 380,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 80,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

