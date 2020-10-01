Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.41

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.41 and last traded at $86.74, with a volume of 1910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Get Black Knight alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 724.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.