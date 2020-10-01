Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (LON:BRFI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $94.44

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.44 and traded as low as $93.00. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst shares last traded at $93.90, with a volume of 160,258 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.62. The company has a market cap of $225.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38.

About Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

