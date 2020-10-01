BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 529,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The firm has a market cap of $566.69 million, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.60.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Barings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at about $10,021,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 41.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 119,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

