Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,958,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Blucora worth $56,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Blucora by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Blucora by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,025 shares of company stock worth $200,469. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCOR. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blucora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Blucora Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

