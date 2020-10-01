Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.25

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.25 and last traded at $91.75, with a volume of 12044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.77.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.43.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The company had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,054 shares of company stock worth $5,014,291. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 767,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.