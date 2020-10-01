BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) PT Raised to $50.00 at DA Davidson

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush cut shares of BMC Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley raised shares of BMC Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.91.

Shares of BMCH opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 85.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

