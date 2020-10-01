Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Get Bodycote alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BYPLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bodycote from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.