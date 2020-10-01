Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.93. BancFirst reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BancFirst by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BancFirst by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 17.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

