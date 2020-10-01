Brokerages Anticipate WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WP Carey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.19. WP Carey posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.044 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in WP Carey by 1,832.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

