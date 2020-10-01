Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) to announce $350,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $290,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUTL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

