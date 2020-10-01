Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.86 Million

Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post sales of $40.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.51 million to $41.21 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $51.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $168.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.91 million to $169.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $170.68 million, with estimates ranging from $166.21 million to $175.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 million.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2,511.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $566.69 million, a PE ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

