Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CL King boosted their price target on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.14.

NYSE BC opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.64 and a beta of 2.03. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,107,000 after purchasing an additional 395,640 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 259,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after purchasing an additional 367,325 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,547,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 109,552 shares during the period.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

