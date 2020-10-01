BTIG Research Increases Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $44.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

LOVE opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $402.74 million, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 2.65. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.47. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,322,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,958,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 82,933 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

