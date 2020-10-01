Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Insiders have bought 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $193,908 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.