California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,436 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Livent by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Livent by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Livent by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Livent Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

