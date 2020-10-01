California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Safehold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Safehold by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 1,040.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of -0.41. Safehold Inc has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,734,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.52 per share, for a total transaction of $249,972.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,555,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,225,628.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 106,751 shares of company stock worth $5,837,967 and have sold 292,030 shares worth $15,105,785. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

