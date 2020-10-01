California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,448 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 759.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

