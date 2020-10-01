California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Repay as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 188,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,263.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $224,953.29. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 260,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,945 shares of company stock worth $17,314,310 in the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

