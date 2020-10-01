Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Cowen currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.14. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 1,928.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 11.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

