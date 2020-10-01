Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $104.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNI. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.94.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after buying an additional 2,224,692 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,541,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,820,663,000 after purchasing an additional 437,438 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,068,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,077,000 after purchasing an additional 235,751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

