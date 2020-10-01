Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

CARR has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 670.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Markston International LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,573,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $6,602,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

