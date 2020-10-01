Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.70 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

CX opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after buying an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at $43,803,000. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1,117.0% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,002,000 after buying an additional 14,521,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

