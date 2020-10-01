Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Central Pacific Financial worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 25.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 71,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

CPF stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.