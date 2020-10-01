Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,069 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Patterson Companies worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 789,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,485,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after buying an additional 579,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 90,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

