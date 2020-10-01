Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17,529 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Casella Waste Systems worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 32,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,014,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,913,079.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,997 over the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.