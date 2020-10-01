Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 431,507 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 77.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 992,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

