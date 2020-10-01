Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 49,311 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

