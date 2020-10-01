Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,124 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 2,468.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Elastic by 211.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.99. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $15,647,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,820.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,061,774 shares of company stock valued at $108,655,490. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

